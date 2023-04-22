On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.361 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Athletics.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is hitting .306 with two doubles, four home runs and seven walks.
  • Heim enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
  • Heim has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 14 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.7% of them.
  • Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (28.6%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heim has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this year (six of 14), with two or more RBI five times (35.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (seven of 14), he has scored, and in four of those games (28.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.53 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
  • Fujinami (0-3 with an 11.37 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while surrendering hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 11.37, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.