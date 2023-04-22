The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning take the ice Saturday for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series.

The Lightning's matchup with the Maple Leafs can be seen on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX, so tune in to catch the action.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX
  • Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/20/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-2 TOR
4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB
4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR
12/20/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-1 TOR
12/3/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TB

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league action.
  • The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 36 goals over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0%
William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4%
Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5%
John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4%
Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
  • The Lightning's 280 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them eighth in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Lightning have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 82 31 80 111 98 57 100%
Brayden Point 82 50 44 94 45 51 50.5%
Steven Stamkos 81 33 51 84 54 26 53.8%
Alex Killorn 82 28 37 65 54 40 50%
Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4%

