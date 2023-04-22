Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (12-7) will face off against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (4-16) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, April 22. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Athletics are +195 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rangers (-250). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (1-1, 4.97 ERA) vs Shintaro Fujinami - OAK (0-3, 11.37 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 4-2 record over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win four times (20%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+135) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3500 16th 4th Win AL West +450 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.