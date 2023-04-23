The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .232 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Bregman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 during his last games.
  • Bregman has had a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).
  • In 21 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Bregman has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 12 of 21 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Braves will look to Fried (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
