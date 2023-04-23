Sunday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (14-7) going head to head against the Houston Astros (11-10) at 1:30 PM ET (on April 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 3-2 win for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Braves will look to Max Fried (1-0) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (2-0).

Astros vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Astros vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 3, Astros 2.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.

The last 10 Astros contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Astros have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Oddsmakers have given Houston the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +115 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (108 total, 5.1 per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.33 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule