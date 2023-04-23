How to Watch the Astros vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros at Truist Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:30 PM ET.
Astros vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 22 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Houston ranks 18th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .254 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Houston has scored 108 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.330).
- The Astros rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- Houston averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.
- Houston has the fifth-best ERA (3.33) in the majors this season.
- The Astros have a combined 1.232 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has one quality starts in four chances this season.
- Javier will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-2
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kevin Gausman
|4/18/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-2
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chris Bassitt
|4/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-1
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|José Berríos
|4/21/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Bryce Elder
|4/22/2023
|Braves
|W 6-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Wright
|4/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Max Fried
|4/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Taj Bradley
|4/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Calvin Faucher
|4/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Aaron Nola
|4/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|-
