The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score 236.3 points per game combined, 4.8 more than this game's point total.

These teams allow 229.5 points per game combined, two points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta has put together a 35-44-3 record against the spread this year.

