David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .115 with four walks in his past 10 games, David Hensley and the Houston Astros face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Max Fried) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley has six walks while hitting .167.
- Hensley has picked up a hit in six games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 14 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Hensley has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|4
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.40).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Fried (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his third of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
