The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Athletics.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .265 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Duran is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

This year, Duran has recorded at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Duran has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings