Jacob Meyers -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Atlanta Braves, with Max Fried on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .250.

Meyers enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Meyers has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).

He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Meyers has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings