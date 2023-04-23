Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Kyle Muller) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .200 with three doubles, a triple and a walk.
- In four of nine games this year, Taveras has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In nine games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In two games this year, Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.3 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (8.08).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.9 per game (most in the league).
- Muller (0-1 with a 7.23 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 13 hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .346 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.