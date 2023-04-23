Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .684 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Athletics.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.494) and OPS (.849) this season.
- He ranks 38th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- In 70.0% of his games this year (14 of 20), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (45.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 30.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (12 of 20), he has scored, and in seven of those games (35.0%) he has scored more than once.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.3 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (8.08).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.9 per game).
- Muller (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.23 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 13 hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.23, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .346 against him.
