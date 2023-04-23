The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 with the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Target Center on Sunday, April 23 at 9:30 PM ET.

Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves with Fubo!

The teams play again after the Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 120-111 Friday. In the Nuggets' victory, Michael Porter Jr. put up 25 points (and added nine rebounds and two assists), while Anthony Edwards scored 36 in the loss for the Timberwolves.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9 Josh Minott SF Questionable Ankle 3.1 1.7 0.3

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.

Denver is 38-4 when scoring more than 115.8 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 108.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 115.8 they've put up over the course of this season.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets put up 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves average just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Minnesota has put together a 29-16 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Timberwolves are putting up 111 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than their season average (115.8).

Minnesota knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.3 on average.

The Timberwolves average 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in league), and concede 111.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 223.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.