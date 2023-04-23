Rangers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 23
Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (13-7) and the Oakland Athletics (4-17) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rangers squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on April 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Texas Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (1-0) to the mound, while Kyle Muller (0-1) will get the nod for the Oakland Athletics.
Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers covered in its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 12 times and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.
- Texas has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -350.
- The Rangers have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 134.
- The Rangers' 3.49 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 17
|@ Royals
|W 4-0
|Jacob deGrom vs Jordan Lyles
|April 18
|@ Royals
|W 12-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brad Keller
|April 19
|@ Royals
|W 12-3
|Martín Pérez vs Brady Singer
|April 21
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Jon Gray vs JP Sears
|April 22
|Athletics
|W 18-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 23
|Athletics
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Kyle Muller
|April 24
|@ Reds
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Nick Lodolo
|April 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Luke Weaver
|April 26
|@ Reds
|-
|Jon Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 27
|Yankees
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
|April 28
|Yankees
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Clarke Schmidt
