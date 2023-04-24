On Monday, Adolis Garcia (.700 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 20 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .250 with 10 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 97th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

In 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in five games this season (25.0%), leaving the park in 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven in a run in 12 games this year (60.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (35.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings