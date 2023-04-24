Monday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (19-3) and Houston Astros (12-10) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on April 24.

The probable starters are Taj Bradley (2-0) for the Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Urquidy (1-1) for the Houston Astros.

Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Astros' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Astros have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Houston the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +130 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (113 total, 5.1 per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.22 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

