Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Bubba Thompson, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .160 with three doubles and a triple.
- Thompson has picked up a hit in three games this year (23.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.
- Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 22 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.98, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .326 against him.
