Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .216 with six doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- In 59.1% of his 22 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Pena has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (seven of 22), with more than one RBI four times (18.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 22 games (59.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.71 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.5 per game).
- The Rays will look to Bradley (2-0) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
