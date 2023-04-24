Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (hitting .353 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI), battle starter Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .309 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Heim is batting .375 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Heim has had a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits five times (31.3%).
- In 25.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has had an RBI in seven games this season (43.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (37.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in seven of 16 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 22 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.98 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .326 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.