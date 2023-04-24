The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (hitting .353 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI), battle starter Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .309 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Heim is batting .375 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Heim has had a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits five times (31.3%).

In 25.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has had an RBI in seven games this season (43.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (37.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in seven of 16 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings