Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the mound, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .256.
- Lowe has had a hit in 17 of 21 games this year (81.0%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).
- He has homered in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 52.4% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 10 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.02).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- Lodolo (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.98 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .326 to opposing batters.
