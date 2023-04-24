The Texas Rangers will look to Marcus Semien for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 27 total home runs.

Texas ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .435.

The Rangers have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.261).

Texas has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 6.6 runs per game (139 total runs).

The Rangers rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .342.

The Rangers strike out 8.3 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 9.5 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Texas has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.166).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Eovaldi will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Royals W 12-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/19/2023 Royals W 12-3 Away Martín Pérez Brady Singer 4/21/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Jon Gray JP Sears 4/22/2023 Athletics W 18-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shintaro Fujinami 4/23/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Kyle Muller 4/24/2023 Reds - Away Nathan Eovaldi Nick Lodolo 4/25/2023 Reds - Away Martín Pérez Luke Weaver 4/26/2023 Reds - Away Jon Gray Graham Ashcraft 4/27/2023 Yankees - Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 4/28/2023 Yankees - Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt 4/29/2023 Yankees - Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.