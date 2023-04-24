Robbie Grossman -- hitting .200 with a home run, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the mound, on April 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks) in his last game against the Athletics.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is hitting .208 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Grossman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.
  • In nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), Grossman has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 23.5% of his games this season, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In seven games this season (41.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.02).
  • The Reds give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • The Reds will send Lodolo (2-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.98 ERA and 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .326 to opposing batters.
