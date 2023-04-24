On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez has three doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .253.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
  • Alvarez has gotten a hit in 15 of 20 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In six games this season, he has hit a home run (30.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 65.0% of his games this year (13 of 20), with two or more RBI eight times (40.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 12 games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 2.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 12 home runs (0.5 per game), the fewest in the league.
  • The Rays are sending Bradley (2-0) out for his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
