On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (hitting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has three doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .253.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 15 of 20 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (30.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).

Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 65.0% of his games this year (13 of 20), with two or more RBI eight times (40.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 12 games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings