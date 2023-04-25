Tuesday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (20-3) and the Houston Astros (12-11) clashing at Tropicana Field (on April 25) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Rays.

The Tampa Bay Rays will give the ball to Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 2.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Luis Garcia (1-2, 5.14 ERA).

Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 4, Astros 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Houston this season with a +150 moneyline set for this game.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (116 total).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.45 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule