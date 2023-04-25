Jason Robertson will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Robertson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jason Robertson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +185)

1.5 points (Over odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:50 per game on the ice, is +37.

Robertson has a goal in 37 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.

Robertson has a point in 63 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 35 times.

Robertson has an assist in 44 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 17 times.

The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points prop total is 35.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of Robertson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Robertson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 219 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 82 Games 12 109 Points 16 46 Goals 7 63 Assists 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.