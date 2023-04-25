The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .304 with three doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Heim has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.2% of his games this year, Heim has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (35.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (23.5%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings