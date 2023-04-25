The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI last time in action, battle Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is hitting .282 with three doubles, five home runs and six walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
  • Jung has picked up a hit in 17 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jung has driven home a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (52.4%), including four multi-run games (19.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, one per game).
  • Weaver (0-1) gets the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.