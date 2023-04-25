Leody Taveras -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is batting .270 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.
  • Taveras has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 11 games this season.
  • In three games this year (27.3%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, one per game).
  • Weaver (0-1) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
