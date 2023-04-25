Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .270 with four doubles, a triple and two walks.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this year (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 11 games this season.
- In three games this year (27.3%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Reds have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, one per game).
- Weaver (0-1) makes the start for the Reds, his second of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
