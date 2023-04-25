After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .400, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.

Dubon enters this game on a 18-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .318.

In 94.7% of his 19 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 19 games this season.

Dubon has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 73.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings