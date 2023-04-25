After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .400, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 99th in the league in slugging.
  • Dubon enters this game on a 18-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .318.
  • In 94.7% of his 19 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his 19 games this season.
  • Dubon has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 73.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.72 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Rasmussen (3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 2.01 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .182 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.