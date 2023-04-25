Rangers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (14-8) and the Cincinnati Reds (8-15) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 25.
The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (3-1) for the Texas Rangers and Luke Weaver (0-1) for the Cincinnati Reds.
Rangers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- This season, the Rangers have won nine out of the 14 games, or 64.3%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas is 6-4 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 145.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.46).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 19
|@ Royals
|W 12-3
|Martín Pérez vs Brady Singer
|April 21
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Jon Gray vs JP Sears
|April 22
|Athletics
|W 18-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Shintaro Fujinami
|April 23
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Jacob deGrom vs Kyle Muller
|April 24
|@ Reds
|L 7-6
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Nick Lodolo
|April 25
|@ Reds
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Luke Weaver
|April 26
|@ Reds
|-
|Jon Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 27
|Yankees
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Gerrit Cole
|April 28
|Yankees
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 29
|Yankees
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Jhony Brito
|April 30
|Yankees
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
