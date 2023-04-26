The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.857) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
  • Semien will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • In 73.9% of his games this season (17 of 23), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (39.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 12 games this season (52.2%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (26.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 14 of 23 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 11
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (90.9%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (72.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Reds will send Ashcraft (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 1.87 ERA ranks eighth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 44th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.