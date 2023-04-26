Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers head into the final of a three-game series against Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (-105). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Rangers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-6).

Texas has gone 9-6 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

In the 23 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-6-1).

The Rangers have had a run line set for only two games this season, and covered in both.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-4 6-5 6-2 8-7 11-6 3-3

