How to Watch the Rangers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers square off against Nick Senzel and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Rangers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth-best in MLB action with 32 total home runs.
- Texas ranks fifth in baseball, slugging .446.
- The Rangers have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.263).
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.6 runs per game (151 total).
- The Rangers' .340 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Texas' 3.59 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.207).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/21/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|JP Sears
|4/22/2023
|Athletics
|W 18-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shintaro Fujinami
|4/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-2
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Kyle Muller
|4/24/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Nick Lodolo
|4/25/2023
|Reds
|L 7-6
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Luke Weaver
|4/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/27/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gerrit Cole
|4/28/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Jhony Brito
|4/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
