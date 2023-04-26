Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Reds - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 3-for-5 last time in action, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has three doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .341.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 10 of 17 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this year.
- In four games this season, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Reds' 5.10 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.87), 27th in WHIP (1.167), and 44th in K/9 (7.9).
