Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .474.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
  • Semien has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 20.8% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Semien has picked up an RBI in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 29.2%.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (75.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.36).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 4-0 with a .79 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (.79), fourth in WHIP (.794), and 28th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
