The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers meet on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET. Anthony Volpe and Marcus Semien have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 32 home runs.

Texas ranks sixth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 154 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 3.67 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.209 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Andrew Heaney (2-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Oakland Athletics.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

Heaney will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Athletics W 18-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shintaro Fujinami 4/23/2023 Athletics W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Kyle Muller 4/24/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Nick Lodolo 4/25/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Martín Pérez Luke Weaver 4/26/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Jon Gray Graham Ashcraft 4/27/2023 Yankees - Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 4/28/2023 Yankees - Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt 4/29/2023 Yankees - Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito 4/30/2023 Yankees - Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jon Gray Ryne Nelson 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Andrew Heaney Zac Gallen

