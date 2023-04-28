The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 19 walks while hitting .229.

In 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%) Bregman has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (12.0%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Bregman has driven in a run in nine games this season (36.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 of 25 games (52.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

