Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies hit the field against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +135. The over/under for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -160 +135 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been favored twice and lost both.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have gone 7-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 46.7% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Houston has a record of 4-5 (44.4%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Astros a 61.5% chance to win.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 15 times this season for a 15-9-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-7 8-4 5-3 9-8 11-8 3-3

