Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has four doubles, four home runs and nine walks while batting .269.
- In 13 of 20 games this season (65.0%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven home a run in nine games this year (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 30.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), including four multi-run games (20.0%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 6.30 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .298 to his opponents.
