The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 26 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .421.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 72.0% of his games this season (18 of 25), with at least two hits eight times (32.0%).

He has homered in five games this year (20.0%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 48.0% of his games this season, Tucker has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (24.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (36.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings