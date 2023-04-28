Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has four doubles, a triple and three walks while batting .234.
- In seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), Taveras has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.
- Taveras has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.30, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .298 against him.
