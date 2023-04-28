Rangers vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres hit the field in the second game of a four-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field.
Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +155 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 7 runs.
Rangers vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-190
|+155
|7
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers are 9-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).
- Texas has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.
- Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-8-1 record against the over/under.
- The Rangers have had a run line set for only two games this season, and covered in both.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-5
|6-6
|6-3
|8-8
|11-8
|3-3
