Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (14-11) and the New York Yankees (15-11) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on April 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jacob deGrom (2-0) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (0-2) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Rangers covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Rangers have been favorites in 15 games this season and won nine (60%) of those contests.

Texas has entered five games this season favored by -225 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.

The Rangers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 156.

The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).

