The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.350 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has a double, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .215.

Grossman will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer in his last games.

This year, Grossman has recorded at least one hit in 12 of 20 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Grossman has an RBI in five of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings