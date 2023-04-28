The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski has three doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .326.
  • Jankowski has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 18 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Jankowski has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (25 total, one per game).
  • Schmidt (0-2) takes the mound for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.
