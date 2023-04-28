How to Watch the Warriors vs. Kings: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 6
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings face off in the opening round, with a decisive Game 6 up next.
Warriors vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 49.2% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Golden State has a 29-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.
- The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
- The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings give up.
- Golden State is 34-12 when scoring more than 118.1 points.
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings have shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- This season, Sacramento has a 42-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.
- The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.
- The Kings' 120.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.
- Sacramento has put together a 40-9 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Warriors are scoring 1.5 more points per game (119.7) than they are when playing on the road (118.2).
- Golden State cedes 111.7 points per game at home this year, compared to 122.5 on the road.
- At home, the Warriors are draining 0.9 more three-pointers per game (17.1) than when playing on the road (16.2). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to away from home (37.9%).
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Kings are putting up more points at home (123.4 per game) than away (118). But they are also conceding more at home (120.1) than away (116).
- Sacramento allows 120.1 points per game at home, and 116 on the road.
- At home the Kings are averaging 28 assists per game, 1.4 more than away (26.6).
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Iguodala
|Out
|Wrist
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|Questionable
|Toe
|Ryan Rollins
|Out For Season
|Foot
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Out
|Finger
