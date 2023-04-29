Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia and his .422 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees and Jhony Brito on April 29 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .265 with four doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 28th in slugging.
- In 64.0% of his games this season (16 of 25), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In five games this season, he has homered (20.0%, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Garcia has an RBI in 13 of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 of 25 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.39).
- The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- Brito (2-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.11, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
