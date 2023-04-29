Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Brandon Marsh on Saturday at 5:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.0 home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 25 total home runs.

Houston is 20th in MLB, slugging .378.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.246).

Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (123 total).

The Astros' .321 on-base percentage is 15th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.16).

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.188).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier gets the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Javier has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Javier will try to continue a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Cristian Javier Max Fried 4/24/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Jose Urquidy Taj Bradley 4/25/2023 Rays W 5-0 Away Luis Garcia Drew Rasmussen 4/26/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Hunter Brown Calvin Faucher 4/28/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola 4/29/2023 Phillies - Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies - Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants - Home Luis Garcia Ross Stripling 5/2/2023 Giants - Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants - Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier Chris Flexen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.