On Saturday, April 29 at 5:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (14-12) host the Philadelphia Phillies (14-13) at Minute Maid Park. Cristian Javier will get the call for the Astros, while Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Phillies have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Astros vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (2-0, 3.21 ERA) vs Wheeler - PHI (2-1, 4.72 ERA)

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won seven out of the 16 games, or 43.8%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Astros have a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

In the last 10 games, the Astros were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Phillies have won in four of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Phillies have won three of seven games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

