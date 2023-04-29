Bookmakers have set player props for Kyle Tucker and others when the Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 5:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Javier Stats

The Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Javier has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.21), 22nd in WHIP (1.071), and 26th in K/9 (9.3).

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Apr. 23 6.0 3 2 1 10 2 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 17 5.0 3 1 1 5 2 at Pirates Apr. 11 6.0 5 4 4 3 1 vs. Tigers Apr. 5 6.0 5 1 1 5 0 vs. White Sox Mar. 31 5.0 8 3 3 6 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 26 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.405/.489 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Apr. 24 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has recorded 22 hits with four doubles, three home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 12 runs.

He has a slash line of .222/.353/.354 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Rays Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 at Braves Apr. 23 1-for-3 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Marsh Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Marsh Stats

Brandon Marsh has recorded 27 hits with six doubles, four triples, four home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .346/.427/.679 so far this year.

Marsh Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Apr. 28 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0

